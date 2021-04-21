Sonu Sood Says, 'Every Needy Should Get Vaccine For Free' Amid COVID-19 Surge

Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine will cost private hospitals Rs 600 per dose and state governments Rs 400, a rate which will also apply to central government procurement once the existing contract for Rs 150 a dose ends, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Reacting to this, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood wrote that "Every needy should get vaccine for free."

Sood urged corporates and individuals to come forward and help everyone get vaccinated. He wrote, "Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. à¤§à¤‚à¤§à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤•à¤­à¥€ à¤”à¤° à¤•à¤° à¤²à¥‡à¤‚à¤—à¥‡à¥¤" [sic]

"Going ahead, 50 percent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50 percent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals," the Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement. With the government giving manufacturers and importers pricing freedom, SII said Covishield vaccines will be priced at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

Covishield comprises over 90 percent of the 12.76 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country so far, according to government data on Wednesday.

Of the 127,605,870 COVID-19 vaccination jabs administered till now, 11,60,65,107 are of Covishield, while 1,15,40,763 are Covaxin, according to the government's CO-WIN portal.

According to sources, the government is likely to waive a 10 percent customs duty levied on imported vaccines in a bid to keep the cost of overseas jabs low. The overseas vaccines are being eyed to supplement domestically made shots ahead of the opening of COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens over 18 years of age.

On the 95th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, a total of 28,98,257 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm - 19,18,155 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,80,102 for the second dose. Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers. Phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting the most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

(With PTI inputs)