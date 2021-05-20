Sonu Sood Says He Is 'humbled' As Fans Pour Milk On His Poster In Andhra Pradesh

In recent times, actor Sonu Sood has been widely praised for his efforts to help the needy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country. The actor has been actively using social media as a medium to reach out to the people who have sent SOS calls. Quite recently, he shared a video that emerged out of Chittoor district located in Andra Pradesh, where a group of people showered milk on his poster as a gesture to thank him for his relentless efforts in helping people during the COVID crisis. Sonu expressed his gratitude towards their tribute, which soon received more reactions from fans, who also praised his efforts.

Sonu Sood gets honoured in Chittoor, Andra Pradesh

A short video from the district has gone viral on social media, which shows a few locals honouring the poster of the actor. A big poster of Sonu Sood is seen being garlanded in the video, as a couple of people cleaned his poster using milk, which is considered to be a sign of respect. The tweet attached in the viral video also said that the person who headed that event, Puli Srikanth, also conveyed the message to others to take Sonu as an inspiration to help the people in need.

In Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, #SonuSood's life size photo was showered with milk. The event was headed by Puli Srikanth, who tried to convey to everyone that they should take Sonu Sood as an inspiration and help others, through this program. pic.twitter.com/HOShuG0fes — Prudhvi (@PrudhviTweetz) May 20, 2021

The actor retweeted the video and simply wrote, “Humbled” in his response. The video, however, promptly received reactions from his fans who cheered the efforts made by him in the past. Many of them wrote that he “deserves” the respect that is being bestowed upon him. Some of them even thanked the actor’s team for arranging help for the needy. While one netizen called him an “inspiration” for everyone, another one called him the “real hero”. His tweet also received quite a few more SOS calls from people.

Sonu Sood is regarded as one of the versatile actors in the film industry, having worked in numerous popular films during the course of his career. Some of them include Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, Singh Is Kinng, Happy New Year and many more. He has also worked in several regional Indian films till date, including Tamil and Telugu films. He will be next seen in the biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan, which is scheduled to release later this year.

