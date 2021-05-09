Sonu Sood Says He Received 'close To 41,660 Requests' Amid COVID-19 Surge In India

Sonu Sood on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to share the number of requests he received in 24 hours amid the deadly COVID-19 surge in India. "Yesterday I got close to 41660 requests," Sood wrote.

"We try our best to reach out to all. Which we can't.. If I try to reach out to everyone it will take me 14 years to do that. That means it will be 2035," he wrote. The Sood Charity Foundation (an NGO founded by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood) has been running diverse initiatives that include free doctor consultations, free tests, and arranging and distributing oxygen cylinders to help save lives.

During the nationwide lockdown last year, Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states. The actor has been at the forefront of helping people get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and medicines

Ten states account for over 71 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases. A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 21.64 percent, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total infections. A net incline of 13,202 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry stated.

(with PTI inputs)

