Sonu Sood Says Helping Save Lives Amid Pandemic Is 'more Satisfying' Than A ₹100 Cr Film

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively extending support to people in need amid the difficult times of the second wave of COVID-19 by providing them assistance with oxygen & plasma supplies, hospital beds as well as some life-saving medicines. On Tuesday, the Alludu Adhurs actor took to his Twitter handle to express that saving lives of the people infected by COVID-19 and helping others with hospital beds and oxygen supplies is far more satisfying than "being a part of any 100 Crore film". Sonu also encouraged others to help the needy by expressing that one can't sleep when people are waiting for a bed in front of hospitals.

Sonu Sood helps people "save a few lives", calls it more satisfying than a "â‚¹100cr film"

While the entire nation is battling with the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has been trying to help out as many people as possible in making hospital bed, oxygen, plasma & medication arrangements. The Happy New Year star has been super active on his Twitter handle to respond to requests by people in need and helping them with their respective arrangements. Now, earlier today, i.e. April 28, 2021, Sonu opened up about making "numerous calls" in the middle of the night to help save a few lives. He wrote, 'In the middle of the night, after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film." The 47-year-old also added, "We can't sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed."

Check out Sonu Sood's Twitter note below:

In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 27, 2021

For the unversed, Sonu Sood had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 himself but had recovered within a week of being under home quarantine. Meanwhile, with the rapidly increasing COVID cases in India, a lot of people have been finding it difficult to obtain proper medical assistance and have been succumbing to the novel virus. Thus, many Bollywood actors including Sonu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, to name a few, have come forward over the course of the last few weeks to help people amplify their pleas.

