Sonu Sood via his Twitter shared that he had been in touch with hundreds of students stuck in Ukraine amidst the Russian army's invasion in the country. The actor further asked the people stuck in the country to stay calm and assured that the Government was trying their best to bring everyone back. The Government of India has so far evacuated more than 900 Indians from Ukraine and the first flight, AI1944, carrying 219 Indian landed in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sonu Sood reassures students stuck in Ukraine

Actor Sonu Sood took his social media handles and reassured students stuck in Ukraine that help will be provided to them soon. Sood wrote,

" Been in touch with hundreds of students stuck in Sumy oblasts, Uzhorod, Lviv in Ukraine. Requesting all to stay at safe places & not move out until you get proper communication from relied sources. Our Government is giving their best to get you back home to your families. Will keep you all updated through your team leaders who are in constant touch with us. Students moving towards Shegyn Border Poland & Chop Border Hungary kindly ensure you speak to the embassy to avoid any potential hassle. We are with you. Stay calm Stay safe. Jai Hind."

Indians evacuated from Ukraine

The Government of India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest that landed in Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday. The third evacuation flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary) also landed in Delhi on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine war

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military operation and invaded Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest. The invasion marked a major escalation of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. During this crisis, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, criticised NATO's post-1997 enlargement as a security threat and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance.

The invasion received widespread international condemnation and backlash on President Putin's actions, including sanctions being imposed on Russia. Several anti-war protestors in Russia were met with mass arrests. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will remain back in the country and will continue defending it from Russian attacks.

