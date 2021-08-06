Sonu Sood Sends 1 Lakh Milk Packets To Flood-affected Areas Of Chiplun; Deploys Team Of 12

Chiplun, Khed, and many other towns in Ratnagiri and parts of neighbouring Raigad have been hit hard by torrential rain and consequent floods in recent days, with several rivers in the region spilling above the danger mark. The residents of these places have been struggling hard to get back on their feet after the flood wreaked havoc in the Konkan coastal region. While the government is trying to help the people with every possible means, actor Sonu Sood geared up and flung into action after he heard the news.

Sonu Sood sends help to people affected by floods in Chiplun

While the state government, citizens, and NGOs have sprung into action, Sonu Sood lent a helping hand and sent 625 relief packages to families across Mahad, Chiplun, and Kshetrapal. The actor who dispatched seven trucks of relief material for the people stuck and affected told Mid-Day that a lot of relief funds so far have reached the villages on the main road. He further shared that people residing in the interior villages haven’t received enough help. He confessed to having a word with sarpanches of Chiplun, Khirdi, and Mahad to understand their requirements.

Sonu shared that people currently need utensils, buckets, mugs, clean water, milk products, and clothes, among other items to bring their life back on track. He revealed that he has sent one lakh milk packets which will reach the areas in five days' time. Sonu Sood is hopeful that in a week, relief work will start in full force. Additionally, Sood has deployed a 12-member team that has joined the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers on the ground to ensure smooth and equitable distribution of supplies. He explained that the groups are identifying the pockets where these relief packages are needed the most and that his team will reach them over the next seven days. From there, his team will track down information on other places that require infrastructural support. According to the Maharashtra government, 76 people have died and 30 have gone missing in flood-affected areas of the state. Following the floods, the administration faces huge difficulty in distributing drinking water, food, and medications to the impacted population.

IMAGE: SONU_SOOD/Instagram/PTI

