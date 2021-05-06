Sonu Sood Sends Oxygen Cylinders To Hospitals; Says, 'Stay Strong India'

Sonu Sood has been the saviour of many throughout the pandemic since it first started back in March 2020. The actor has rescued a large number of people in the current times and made sure that they get what they needed. Now, the actor has supplied a large number of Oxygen cylinders to hospitals, a video of which was shared on the official page of his foundation; take a look at it here.

Sonu Sood sends Oxygen cylinders to hospitals

The video was shared on May 6 on the official Instagram page of the Sood Charity Foundation. It featured a truck loaded with Oxygen cylinders that were to be sent to hospitals in need. The actor asked the people of India to stay strong in the ongoing times in his caption. He wrote, “Stay strong India. Oxygen from my side is on your way”.

Sonu Sood is widely known for his philanthropic deeds, which have only increased multi fold during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The post has received over 17k views since it was shared on the social media platform. It has comments flooding with appreciation for the actor and the work that he is doing. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Sonu Sood and his philanthropic work throughout COVID-19

The actor who usually plays the villain in reel life has emerged as hero in real life. Sonu Sood was available to innumerable people in times of need as the country went into lockdown in March 2020. Migrant workers who were stuck due to the sudden halt in transportations were helped by the actor, who arranged buses for them to travel back home.

He had also airlifted people who were stuck in Assam when the Nisarga cyclone hit the region. Sood had also created the Pravasi Rojgar app that provided those with alternate jobs, who went jobless due to the pandemic. In recent times, the actor has also helped several people who reached out to him through Twitter and asked him to help them with Oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir and ICU beds for their loved ones.

