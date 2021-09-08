Actor Sonu Sood who became a household name with his philanthropic work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic sent relief packages to the people of Mahad & Chiplun in Maharashtra. The help by the actor comes after several places in Maharashtra were severely affected by the floods and people were stuck in the interior regions without basic necessities.



Sood took to Twitter and shared a video that gave a glimpse of the relief package that was loaded in the truck and was taken to the aforementioned places. Further, the video also showed all the smiling faces of the people who were happy to receive biscuits and other necessities. While captioning the video, the actor wrote, “Finally! More relief for Mahad & Chiplun in Maharashtra. We are always there for you.”

Sonu Sood extends his help to people in Mahad and Chiplun

Earlier, the actor even spoke about the atrocities faced by the people due to the floods. Talking about the same, Sood had told ANI that, "These villages have been severely affected by the floods, and they are all 20-30 kilometers away from the major highways. Therefore the relief materials have not reached there." He then added, "We have already spoken to the sarpanches of these villages. Basic necessities like buckets, tumblers, utensils, mats, clothes, and even food materials - all are being sent. My team will be there to give it to the families personally. A couple of trucks will reach tomorrow and a few more should reach a day later."

Apart from this, the actor had also sent a lot of relief material to the nearby places, and the interior villages who were deprived of getting the proper necessities. The Happy New Year actor and his team also helped other villages like Kshetrapal, Rudrani, Dondashi, and many others. Meanwhile, the actor who has been helping people during the pandemic was announced as the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's school initiative by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On being appointed as the ambassador, the actor shared his happiness and considered it his ‘privilege.’ “Truly honoured and humbled to be the brand ambassador of Desh Ke Mentor a program which has given me an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students across India. Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal sir for making me a part of this initiative. Jai Hind (sic),” he wrote then.

(IMAGE: SONUSOOD/Twitter)