Sonu Sood Serves Refreshment drinks To Paparazzi, Shares Details About Oxygen Plant

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has proved to be a messiah in these challenging times. The actor has been trying to help all those who have sought help to provide them with medical facilities. Recently, the Dabang actor extended his hospitality to the paparazzi. A group of photographers had gathered outside his residence to click his pictures and Sonu Sood offered refreshing drinks to them.

In the video shared by a media person, Sonu is seen calling his staff to bring the drinks for the photographers. As the drinks are being poured, one of the photographers asked him that why does he not contest elections. Sonu replies by saying 'Bhai log khade hai na kya karenge election mei khade hoke', (My brothers are fighting elections, what will I do with the elections). He also went on to say that it is better to be a commoner. The drinks were then served to the photographers. Some of them also refused by saying that they were observing fast as it is Ramzan. Sonu Sood also insisted others to have the drink and said 'work will go on'.

As the paparazzi had their drinks, he also chatted with them about the ongoing pandemic. Sharing details about the oxygen plant he is going to set up, Sonu Sood said that it will take 10 more days for it to be set up and then people will not be facing any more oxygen-related issues. Sharing the video, the media person wrote in the caption, 'Sonu Sood's help had neither stopped nor ever will'.

As soon as Sonu Sood's video was shared, his fans and followers rushed him to hail him as a hero. Many also called him to be 'pure soul' while many others wrote that they were proud of him. See their reaction below.

Sonu Sood's help for COVID-19 crisis in India

The 47-year-old actor has been working relentlessly to make sure he provides medicines and oxygen to the patients in need amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. He has now arranged the arrival of oxygen plants from France. The plants are likely to be set up in the worst-hit areas like Maharashtra and Delhi. He also said that these plants will not supply oxygen to hospitals but also can be used up to fill oxygen cylinders.

