Sonu Sood Shares A Message For All The Citizens Showing Patriotism On August 15; See Tweet

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for all the right reasons ever since the pandemic began in India, by helping people from low-income groups get free medical treatment or reach their hometowns. The Kung Fu Yoga star recently tested positive for COVID-19, but still hasn't stopped helping people through his Sood Foundation. Sonu Sood took to Twitter earlier today and shared an important message for all the people of the country.

Sonu Sood's latest Twitter post

Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood took to his official Instagram handle earlier today, on April 23, 2021, and shared a hard-hitting message for all the citizens in the country. His tweet, originally in Hindi, after translation read, "A message to all those citizens showing patriotism on August 15, there will never be a more important time to do something for the country and show patriotism, than now." His tweet garnered close to 33k likes within a few hours and 6k retweets.

Fan reactions to Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Sonu Sood has been doing a lot of charity work ever since the pandemic began and has been urging people to do their bit as well. With the country facing a severe medical crisis, people have been running around to get oxygen and hospital beds for infected patients. A lot of Sonu Sood's followers replied to his tweet and agreed with him, stating that it is the apt time to help those in need, as situations have never been worse. They also called Sonu their inspiration for helping people around them.

Sonu Sood's Instagram post

The actor tested positive for covid-19 a week ago and shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter. He started his note with, "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of the precautions, I have already quarantined myself & taking the utmost care." The actor was bombarded with several get well soon messages in the comments section and fans couldn't stop praising him, as even after he tested positive, he stated that this time in quarantine would give him ample amount of time to help the people around him in need.

Image Credits: Sonu Sood Official Instagram Account