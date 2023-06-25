Sonu Sood Shares Morning Workout Routine As He Preps For Fateh

Sonu Sood is known to time and again display his passion for fitness. The actor has recently shared a clip of himself hard at work on his body. The video was captured during his time in the Himachal.

3 things you need to know

This is not the first time Sonu Sood has shared a fitness routine, the actor almost regularly shares insights in to his workouts.

Besides fitness, Sood is also passionate about charity work.

The actor is currently presiding over a popular reality television show, the previous season of which he had hosted.

Sonu Sood takes a sprint in Himachal



Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his workout amid the Himachal mountains. The video features a shirtless Sonu Sood taking a sprint by the stream. The actor can also be seen performing steady pushups while balancing his palms on the rickety pebbles by the stream.



In the adjoining caption, the actor emphasised how he prefers the great outdoors for a good run as opposed to an enclosed space like a stadium. His caption read, "Stadiums are for Spectators, Runners have Nature". The actor filmed this video in Kaza, Himachal. The actor's visit to Himachal is in lieu of his work commitments for upcoming film Fateh, for which Sood has penned the story.

Sonu Sood has a passion for fitness



A quick scroll through Sonu Sood's Instagram handle will reveal how high fitness ranks in his life. Though the actor can very well be categorised as a gym rat, Sood has previously too, made his preference for nature known. An earlier post by the actor featured him running through some lush greenery. The video had been captioned, "Nature is a Gym. Membership is Free."