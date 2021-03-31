Sonu Sood Shares Old Video, When He Opened Up About His Mother, Says 'she Inspires Me'

Actor Sonu Sood who is popularly known for his humanitarian work towards society is often seen talking about his mother Saroj Sood, who passed away in 2007. The actor recently shared a throwback video on Instagram where he spoke about the inspiration he received from his mother during his journey of life. He also opened up about his roller-coaster journey in the entertainment industry and how he got his first break with a Telegu film.

Sonu Sood shares old video as a tribute to mother

The clip seems to be from one of the actor's interviews where he spoke about coming to Mumbai to try his luck at an early age. Sonu Sood informed that he studied hard to become an electronic engineer as his mother who was a professor always wanted to see his child as an engineer. But, later life had something different planned for the Dabangg actor who said that one day he asked his mother to give him two years of time to try his luck into acting.

Talking about the same, the actor who hails from Moga, Punjab said, "I packed my bags and came to Mumbai to start my career. I used to visit different production houses with my pictures to ask for work but got rejected everywhere. I realised that it took me a year to understand the roads of the city and how am I going to start my career within just 2 years. I remember telling my mother that if I will not succeed in acting then I will join my father's family business where he has a tailoring shop and I will think of accompanying him."

Continuing, explaining his aspirations, Sonu said, "There was a Tamil language coordinator who really liked my pictures and offered me to come to Chennai where I signed my first film. Then my journey into films started where I did movies in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and people really appreciated my acting skills. From that moment, my work started getting recognition and after that, I signed my first Bollywood film Bhagat Singh where I played the titular role."

Sonu further revealed that the two would exchange letters despite talking on the mobile phone which the actor feels has taught him to grow as a human. Sharing his memories, he said, "I remember my mother used to write letters to me despite both of us talking on calls. I used to wonder what should I write as we almost discuss everything on calls. Then one day my mother told me that once I am gone, these letters would be the record of her conversation and no those phone calls."

At last, Sonu said that he still has those letters, and whenever he feels low, he just grabs one and starts reading it and he feels as if he is talking to his mother. While captioning the video, the actor wrote, "Miss u maa. It’s an old video. Still one of my favourites."

(Image Credit: Instagram)