Sonu Sood Shares 'speed' Of Incoming Texts On His Phone Amid COVID Wave; Netizens Awed

Social media has been filled with requests for COVID-19-related requirements as India battles a deadly second wave of the virus. Numerous celebrities have also been sharing these posts, retweeting and posting helpline numbers, contacts and more to help the affected persons. One among them has been Sonu Sood, who has gone beyond just sharing posts, by taking efforts to arrange medicines, hospital beds and oxygen.

Sonu Sood being flooded with messages for COVID-19 related help

Sonu has been assuring help to the numerous requests he has been receiving on Twitter and shared some details of arrangements of over 100 Remdesivir, 100 oxygen supply and hospitals beds for over 500 patients in a span of three days while continuing his help. Among the recent initiatives, involved the launch of a ‘COVID force’ on the Telegram app that attempted to ‘save the nation’ from COVID-19. The 47-year-old’s latest initiative was to launch a free helpline number for doctors' consultation for citizens on COVID-19.

And the messages seem to be really flowing, without any breather for the actor. Sonu showed the 'speed' at which he was receiving the requests, with continuous notifications in a 45-second video. The Dabangg star urged everyone to come forward as become ‘helping hands’ and do the best to their abilities. Sonu stated that he and his team were doing the best, while also expressing his apologies if there were delays.

The video left netizens awed, and they used terms like ‘inspirational’ and more. One of those to reply on the video was actress Yuvika Chaudhary, who expressed her ‘respect’ aamd wrote, ‘more power to you.’

Sir it's really inspirational that you're helping out others in every possible way. You're the real hero who deserves all the praises. Words are less to praise or appreciate you but still. You're a beautiful soul. May God bless you with all the happiness #SonuSoodRealHero ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Vishakha â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ (@Shivified_Vishi) April 28, 2021

#SonuSood

The only one person who came out for the people,, he did't care that he may be affected,,,,that is is commendable deeds for the people who is evacuated in mumbai,,,,ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ millions of people is blessing you ,,, you are inspiration for millions of people @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/wHoy2ckemc — Shumaira â¤ï¸ (@Shumaira143) April 28, 2021

Sonu had earlier shared that he could not sleep with the pleas he was receiving in the middle of the night. Stating that were days when he 'won' and other days where he 'lost', he promised that he would not stop trying to help people amid the pandemic.

Sonu too had been infected with COVID-19 earlier this month and recovered within a week. Having received the first dose of the vaccine, he also launched a vaccination awareness initiative.

