Sonu Sood Shares Unseen Pics From His Modelling Days, Fans Go Gaga Over Them

Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram on Sunday, June 06, 2021, to share a major throwback picture from his modelling days. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note in the caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, several fans flooded the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu Sood shared some unseen pictures of him from the initial days of his career. In the first picture, the actor can be seen striking an intense pose looking right into the camera. In the second picture, he is seen giving a candid pose while on a call. One can notice the beautiful sun rays perfectly falling on him in both the pictures. He sported a white t-shirt, jeans and a beige trench coat.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “#Throwback to the modelling days in Mumbai”. Take a look at Sonu Sood's unseen photos below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with their reactions. Some of the users were left stunned on seeing the pics, while some could not stop themselves from going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “chota Sonu”. Another user wrote, “Aww. This is such a good picture. Love it”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Sonu Sood who has been helping people amid the ongoing pandemic took to Twitter and informed about the cases of casualties he has witnessed. The actor penned a post describing the number of critical cases he has witnessed and urged ‘privileged’ to come forward and ‘support the needy families’. Sonu shared information about a case in Nagpur in which a family tested positive for COVID-19. On day 7, he revealed that the brother had died, while the mother and father were critically ill. He went on to say that on day 9, the father died without knowing that his son had died two days earlier. Finally, the actor stated that the mother is currently in critical condition and that the only survivor in their family is a 19-year-old girl. Take a look at Sonu Sood's Twitter post below:

City: Nagpur

Day:1

Mother, Father, Brother & Sister all tested positive.

Day:7

Brother dies, Mom n Dad who are critical are not informed.

Day:9

Father dies without knowing the son passed away 2 days ago.

Day:10

Mother is very critical.

Only survivor is this 19 yr old girl💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2021

There are many stories like these that I have experienced very closely in last few days. We get to know only about few. It's high time that the previleged ones come forward and support such needy families. They need us. Please find them because they might not be able to find u🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2021

Image: Sonu Sood Instagram

