Sonu Sood Shares Video Of People Crowding Outside His Home For Help; Fans Shower Blessings

Actor Sonu Sood has been in the news since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has made a name for himself with his philanthropic work. He has helped many people obtain medical supplies, oxygen cylinders and ventilators in times of need. Sonu Sood and his foundation, Sood Foundation, are still helping many people with necessities. Recently he took to his Twitter account and posted a video of people crowding outside his residence to ask for help.

The day this crowd disappears,

I will feel the miseries have ended.

Let's make this happen soon, together. https://t.co/IBpvqhCUya — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 24, 2021

In the video posted by Sonu Sood on his Twitter account, many people can be seen crowding outside Sonu Sood’s residence. Sonu can be seen interacting with the people and listening to their grievances from inside his building gate. He can also be seen instructing people to help the ones who have come to him in need. A woman present in the crowd can be seen saying to Sonu that he will be showered with God’s blessing for the noble work he is doing. She adds that she always feels and says that God should give everyone a son like Sonu. Sonu shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “The day this crowd disappears, I will feel the miseries have ended. Let’s make this happen soon.”

Many fans of Sonu Sood praised the actor’s noble philanthropic work. One of his fans wrote, “The easiest way is to believe in the power of praying! Not just the crowd but everyone's wellbeing is in emanating a prayer for all. #itspraybacktime”. Another fan wrote, “Real Diamond of India ! Not only India but whole world is talking about Sonu Sood Sonu Sood Today ..! Hats off to you Sir @SonuSood #SonuSoodRealHero” while another fan wrote in response, I hope so the miseries will come to an end one day, And this can be done by you only sir. #justbethewayyouare”.

The easiest way is to believe in the power of praying! Not just the crowd but everyone's wellbeing is in emanating a prayer for all. #itspraybacktime — Rattanjyot Malhotra (@RattanjyotM) June 24, 2021

I hope so the miseries will come to an end one day ,And this can be done by you only sir.#justbethewayyouare — Rohit Kumar (@RohitKu78079726) June 24, 2021

Sonu Sood and his Sood Foundation are often seen helping people and responding to the tweets and messages posted by the needy for help. He often replies to the tweets in which people ask for help and instructs people from his Foundation to take care of the problems. He has been praised by everyone in the country for his fast response to the needs of people.

Sonu Sood’s movies

Sonu Sood made his debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Shaheed-E-Azam in which he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He went on to be a part of many blockbuster films like Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Singh is Kinng, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala, Happy New Year, Paltan, Simmba, and other movies. He will be seen next in movies like Prithviraj and the Tamil movie, Thamilarasan.

