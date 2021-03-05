Sonu Sood Shares Video Of 'real Life Heroes' As Part Of 'Heroes' Campaign

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood made headlines for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 lockdown. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video compilation of India's real heroes. He wrote that they're the ones that have an impact on real lives. Take a look at Sonu Sood's video below.

Sonu Sood shares a video of India's 'real heroes'

The actor shared a few videos from the Moj app. He reacted to the videos sent to him alongside the video. In the first video, an old man was seen digging the ground while a young man approaches him and compliments him for the same. In the second video, a man offers a poor boy selling balloons some food to eat. In the next video, a man throws trash outside his car on the road while another picks it up and asked him to throw it away in the dustbin.

In the fourth video, the camera person offers some money to a person picking up garbage and carrying it to the dumping ground. He was appreciated for his efforts. In the last video, a father-daughter duo saluted a COVID-19 warrior who wore a PPE kit while working at the hospital. Sonu wrote that he was overwhelmed with the response that he received on the Moj Heroes campaign. He concluded by writing, "A Big Salute to all of you! Here is a compilation of the videos that touched my heart."

Reactions to Sonu Sood's video

Fans of Sonu Sood commented on the video in numbers. They appreciated the efforts taken by him to compile the videos and bring them forward to his social media. Rashid Khan also wrote that he is proud of the actor. Fans also wrote that he is the real hero and complimented him with words like 'Splendid'. Take a look at some of the comments on Sonu Sood's Instagram video compilation.

Image source: Sonu Sood's Instagram

Sonu Sood's Lockdown initiative

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor took the initiative to help migrant workers go back to their hometowns. Sonu Sood's lockdown initiative also includes providing face shields to police officers, providing funds for home rehabilitation, launching a brand new platform for job creation, launching e-rickshaws as a source of employment and surgeries for children and senior citizens. Sonu Sood's helpline number is 18001213711 which is the toll-free number provided for emergency situations.

