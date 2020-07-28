Sonu Sood Opens Up On What Being An Outsider In Bollywood Really Feels Like; Read

Sonu Sood recently expressed his thoughts on being an outsider in Bollywood. He spoke about favouritism that goes on in the industry and how one would have to be strong to survive in Bollywood. Sonu Sood spoke about his experience when he first started out and also shared his thoughts on the events following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. In an interview with Republic TV, he addressed this issue by saying,

“Lot of people are trying to get mileage, over this subject, that’s very unfortunate. Imagine what his family living in Patna must be going through. People who haven’t met him in their life want to sit on a debate, this is unfortunate.”

Sonu Sood speaks about being an outsider in Bollywood

When asked if the Sushant Singh Rajput's death would cause any change in the industry, the actor replied that,

“I don’t know if the near talent will be treated fairly, it’s an eye-opener for many people. I am an outsider. I have been through places where lot of established names are there, sometimes you feel out of place, you feel 'do you really belong to this place?'"

During the interview, he also elaborated on how it felt to be an outsider in an industry that is reportedly close-knit. He said,

"You will always feel that; don’t think it’s going to change. When an outsider comes to a party, people are going to hug him and welcome him, everything has changed and you are part of this industry, it’s not going to happen. An outsider will always remain an outsider, but you work hard and be successful.”

Sonu Sood also spoke about what impact this will have on aspiring actors and newcomers who dream to be an actor. He mentioned,

“All outsiders who come to Mumbai should have nerves of steel to survive, maybe for months, maybe for years, and if it doesn’t happen, you need to be strong enough to go back to your families, and do something in life. But when you see cases like Sushant, which is so unfortunate, we used to workout together, he was such a great guy, and a successful guy, it sends a wrong message, where the parents don’t let their kids come to Mumbai. 'The industry is not safe, people will not help you', it’s not like that."

