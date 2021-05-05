Sonu Sood Stands In Solidarity With People Who Lost Loved Ones: 'You Didn't Fail, We Did'

Sonu Sood has been standing with the masses and providing assistance to whoever he can. He has been making huge donations and also working with a team to ensure that people get what they need as far as possible. He has been vocal about fighting with the people and said that this is the time to come together and stand by each other. Now once again, he has taken to social media to show his support to people and stand by those who have lost a loved one due to lack of supplies.

Sonu Sood stands in solidarity with those who lost loved ones

Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family.

I want to tell them..

You didn't fail,

We did ðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 4, 2021

Sonu Sood said he understood the pain that people who have lost a loved one are going through. He further added that people who have lost a loved one due to lack of oxygen or injections will never be in peace as they will always be haunted by the guilt of being unable to save one's family by procuring what was necessary. Sonu Sood said that he wanted them to know that it was not they who had failed, but rather it was the society at large who had.

Sonu Sood recently helped save the life of a critically ill COVID patient by getting him airlifted from Jhansi. Doctors in Jhansi had thrown in the towel on patient Kailash Agarwal's care and advised his family to start looking for a bigger hospital. The family tried everything they could think of, including approaching a local MLA, but they couldn't get assistance. After running errands, they attempted to contact the actor for assistance. As soon as he saw the tweet and realised the patient's condition was serious, he began working to find Kailash Agarwal a suitable hospital and an ICU bed with a ventilator. Finally, the actor was able to secure a bed at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to ANI, Sonu Sood gave a brief about the critical condition of the patient and said, “Doctors had asked the patient to be shifted to a bigger hospital, and the challenge was to get the necessary permissions from the District Magistrates in order to get the air ambulance and get the transfer done." Continuing, the Dabangg actor explained, “As there are no airports at Jhansi, the air ambulance had to pick up the patient from Gwalior, and that was another major challenge to bring the patient from Jhansi to Gwalior. But the team came through and got everything set up so that no time was wasted. Now, the treatment is going well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best.”