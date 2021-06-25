Sonu Sood Starts 'home Delivery' From 'Sonu Supermarket' In A New Video; Watch

In a recent video posted on Instagram, Sonu Sood is seen talking about supermarket and delivery. The actor is sitting on a cycle as he talks to fans in the interactive video. As the video moves forward, Sonu Sood names the prices of different items on his cycle and assures people that they can order from wherever they are and he will get it delivered to them. This jovial video by the actor managed to bring joy to several fans who seemed to enjoy it as per the comments section. A number of fans were laughing and found the video to be quite witty in nature.

Sonu Sood starts 'Free home delivery' in funny video

As the video plays, Sonu can be seen seated on a bicycle as he informs viewers that he has started his new Sonu Supermarket where he is delivering all the items displayed on his cycle. He then proceeds to show all the food items available at his disposal and names the process for each one of them. He adds that one can place the order and he will get the necessary items delivered to them, jovially. As the video ends, the actor hilarious mentions that he will charge extra for home delivery. He then drives off with the cycle as the locals watch him drive away on a cycle full of goods. Fans found this video to be quite interesting.

Sharing the video to his timeline, the actor wrote in the caption that he will give away one free packet with every ten eggs that a person orders. The actor spoke about the items at his disposal from the video. Later on, the actor used the hashtag to support all small business and thus raised awareness for the same. The actor mentioned that several malls have been shut down or aren’t functioning at full potential due to the pandemic. Thus the actor subtly used the video as a means to inform people to support the small business during these tough times that the country and the world faces. Fans seemed to love the creativity and the intention behind the video and praised Sood.

Actor Sonu Sood has been involved in helping people since the first lockdown. The actor managed to arrange means to travel for the migrant workers who were stranded, due to the lockdown imposition on travel. Currently, during the second wave as well, the actor has continued his noble works by helping people with beds and oxygen cylinders.

Image: Sonu Sood Instagram

