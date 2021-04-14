Sonu Sood Supports Decision Of Postponing 12th CBSE Exams, Congratulates Students

Actor Sonu Sood is being hailed as people’s messiah by fans amidst the ongoing pandemic has now reacted to the centre’s decision of postponing the 12th CBSE board exams. Taking to his Instagram space on Wednesday afternoon, Sonu expressed his support for the government’s latest decision. He quipped, “So finally it happened. Congratulations to every student”. Here’s taking a quick look at the Instagram story shared by the Dabangg actor.

Sonu Sood reacts to 12th CBSE board exams being postponed:

As per the latest development announced by the Delhi Government, the CBSE class 10 board examination stands cancelled where the 12th-grade exams have been postponed until further notices. This decision comes in the wake of the exponential growth in the COVID-19 cases all across the country. The 10th and 12th Board examination was scheduled to commence from May 4, this year.

However, now the board has confirmed the cancellation of the examination for the 10th completely. For the 12th grade, the centre has announced that the exams will be postponed until further notice. The complete cancellation for the 12th CBSE board isn’t possible, as of yet. However, if the cases continue to witness a sharp rise, then the postponement can lead to cancellation.

As of now, the government has announced that the new timetable for the examination will be announced at least 15 days before the commencement of the examination to provide a period of preparation for the students. This new development comes just a few days later the Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted for the cancellation of CBSE Exam 2021. He wrote, “6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams”. Take a look at the tweet below:

Now, actor Sonu Sood has expressed his full support for the government’s decision. On the professional front, the actor has several projects in the pipeline. He will next feature in much-anticipated projects movies titled Acharya, Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

