Sonu Sood Takes A Leaf Out Of 'Squid Game' As He Celebrates Halloween 2021

The world is in the spooky spirits of Halloween as netizens dress up as their favourite fictional character and add a ghostly element to it. Keeping up with the tradition, actor Sonu Sood has also got his gears on to celebrate Halloween 2021 as he enters the deadly competition of Squid Game. Taking the world by storm, the South Korean survival series is now dominating the spooky season as many dressed up as the characters from the show.

Sonu Sood enters the Squid Game

Taking to his Instagram on October 31, the 48-year-old actor shared a couple of photos on the occasion of Halloween 2021. He sported a green tracksuit which was worn by the players in the series. The Dabangg fame's number tag read 307, which could be related to his birthday which falls on July 30.

In the pictures, he was edited standing amongst the players ducking on the ground. The actor shared the post with the caption, ''Good rain knows the best time to fall. 💚 #halloween #sqidgame @nerobyshaifaliandsatya. Designer: @shaifalimihani10'' Netizens appeared to have enjoyed the actor's Halloween look as they spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

More on Squid Game

The South Korean survival thriller series Squid Game gave a deadly twist to the childhood playground games traditionally played in the country including Red Light, Green Light and marbles to win 46 billion Won. The series features Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha‑joon, Lee Jung‑jae and more in pivotal roles. Sonu Sood is not the only one dressing as the players from the popular series as many were interested in dressing up as a character from the show.

According to a report from Variety, in the search for costumes for the festival for kids, the costumes from the show were ranking at the top ahead of Halloween. Google Trends also showed a spike of 45% over the weeks and it is trending on the top of the list of trending baby costumes for Halloween.

Sonu Sood, on the work front, is currently gearing up for the release of Acharya, Thamilarasan and Prithviraj.

Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood/netflixkr