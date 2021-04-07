Sonu Sood Takes COVID-19 Vaccine; Announces 'biggest Vaccination Drive' For 'whole' Nation

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has presented a challenging situation for India once again after controlling the virus a few months ago. While the vaccination process has kicked off, the rules on vaccinating only health workers and those above 45 years of age has showed that the way to full immunization is a long way ahead. Amid talk about the widening of the age bracket for vaccine, the stars of the film industry have been getting vaccinated and the latest to do so was Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood takes COVID-19 vaccine jab

Sharing a photo of him being injected with the vaccine, Sonu Sood tweeted that he had received the vaccine. However, the post was not just about him. The actor stated that he was launching the ‘bigget vaccination drive’, titled Sanjeevani, which could be seen in the banner behind him

Stating that it was time to get the ‘whole of India’ vaccinated, the Dabangg star shared that the drive sought to bring awareness and get people vaccinated.

This is another in the numerous philanthropic initiatives that the actor has taken up since sending migrants home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many celebrities of the film industry have taken the COVID-19 vaccine since the third phase of the vaccination, allowing people above age of 45, kicked off. This includes Malaika Arora, Shekhar Suman, Tusshar Kapoor, among others.

On widening of the vaccine for more age groups, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had recently said, "Many people ask why should not we allow vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives -- to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it, but to those who need it."

India recorded 1.15 lakh cases in the span of 24 hours on Wednesday.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.