Sonu Sood Talks On Why He Gave An Explanation To Odisha DM: 'Didn't Want Miscommunication'

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping people who are suffering from COVID-19. Recently, he took to his Twitter account to clarify his stand on providing a bed to a patient in Odisha. It all started after the actor tweeted, "Not to worry. Bed has been arranged at

Ganjam City Hospital, Berhampur (DCHC).” A day later, Ganjam’s District Magistrate's official account went on to tweet that they did not receive any communication from Sonu Sood's foundation and that the patient is home isolated. Read further to know what Sonu Sood replied.

Sonu Sood talks about the reason behind giving an explanation

Sonu Sood gave a reply to Odisha District Magistrate and said that his foundation never approached them and that the needy person asked for help. He is attaching the screenshots of the chats as proof. Concluding, he praised the work of Odisha DM and asked them to double-check the information.

He wrote, “Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attached are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job & u can double-check that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind.”.

In the screenshots shared by the actor, it can be seen that the person approached the foundation and asked for help. The person also thanked the foundation for the help in providing a bed in the hospital. Check out the tweets.

Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind , 🇮🇳 https://t.co/9atQhI3r4b pic.twitter.com/YUam9AsjNQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 17, 2021

In an interview with Spotboye, the actor talked about the genuineness of his social work and addressed the issue. He said that he had to take the matter seriously as it came from a government official. The actor didn't want any miscommunication or misunderstanding with the administration. He further said that he actually got an SOS from the person which is why he helped and not to be one-up on the administration.

The actor further said that everyone is in this situation together and the human ego should be the last consideration. No matter where the help comes from, be it government or administration or people like him, it is all part of the same endeavour to help the distressed during these critical times. The situation is not an occasion for one-upmanship, as it is meaningless. He welcomes people to question his work and he is doing it not to make a name for himself but something that every Indian should do as of now.

IMAGE: Sonu Sood's Instagram

