Sonu Sood Teams Up With 'Real Heroes' To Congratulate India Men's Hockey Team; See Post

Sonu Sood teamed up with the real heroes of the country to laud the Indian men's hockey team's victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The actor is hailed as the real-life hero for extending a helping hand to the poverty-stricken and helpless people in India throughout the pandemic. Watch Sonu Sood's special wish with the Indian Army.

Sonu Sood congratulates the men's hockey team

In a historic feat, the men's hockey team overcame Germany 5-4 and took home the Bronze medal after 41 years. The achievement was lauded by every citizen of the country including the politicians and celebrities who took to their social media to cheer for their victory. Following the suit, Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood took to his Twitter to send out a congratulatory video message by teaming up with the Indian Army with the caption, "Wishing all our Olympic Heroes with the Real Heroes of India."

Wishing all our Olympic Heroes with the Real Heroes of India. #TokyoOlympics2020 #MensHockeyTeam pic.twitter.com/5LdFADLGBl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 5, 2021

In the video, Sood sported an army t-shirt and stood with a group of young soldiers from the Indian Army. He went on to congratulate the hockey team stating how proud they are of their historic achievement. Concluding the video, the group chanted 'Jai Hind' and wished the team once again.

Sonu Sood on the work front

The actor has ventured into several genres of Indian cinema after working in various regional movies. With movies like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Singh Is Kinng, Arundhati, Shootout at Wadala and Simmba, the actor is known for his stellar performance and versatility. He recently dropped the teaser of his upcoming music video with Nidhhi Agerwal titled Saath Kya Nibhaoge, directed by Farah Khan. The actor also has three movies in his kitty namely Acharya, Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

More on India at Tokyo Olympics

India at Tokyo Olympics is scripting history with more and more athletes bagging historic wins at the tournaments. After weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's tally with a Silver medal, Badminton player PV Sindhu's bagged Bronze, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain brought Bronze, Men’s Hockey Team bagged Bronze along with Wrestler Ravi Dahiya bagging the latest Silver medal for the country. The Tokyo Olympics will end on August 8.

IMAGE- SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM & PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.