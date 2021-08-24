Sonu Sood Teases A Twitter User Who Asks For Rs. 1 Crore; Says 'could Have Asked More'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has been entrusted with the title of ‘messiah’ and ‘real-life hero’ has been helping people amid the pandemic. Starting from arranging medical supplies to providing employment, the Simmba actor has won the hearts of many with his humanitarian gestures. With a great fan following, the actor sometimes witnesses absurd and unique requests from his fans and his reactions to them are not to be missed.

Sonu Sood reacts to fans who ask for Rs 1 crore

Recently, one of the Twitter users sent out a request to the actor and demanded him to help him with Rs 1 crore. “Sir 1 cr do na mujhe (please give me ₹1 crore)”. The actor’s hilarious response was, “Bas ₹1 crore? Thode zyada hi maang leta (Just ₹1 crore? You could have asked for more)". Apart from this, there was another user who asked Sonu to help him get a role in one of his films. “@SonuSood Sir Mujhe Aapke Next Film Koi Role Denge Kya (will you give me a role in your next film)”. The actor who believed in serving society with his noble acts responded to the user politely and wrote, “Kisi ki madad karne se bada koi role nahi. Woh role kar le, tere se bada hero koi nahi (There is no role bigger than helping someone. If you play that role, there is no bigger hero than you)".

Sir 1 cr do na mujhe.. — mahendra Durge (@mahendraDurge2) August 23, 2021

In the past too, Sonu fielded requests from pranksters, as people requested him for help with things such as an iPhone for their girlfriend, a trip to the Maldives, a car, better internet speed, and sponsoring weddings. Last month, as Sonu celebrated his birthday, scores of fans flocked to his home in Mumbai with flower bouquets, cakes, and gifts. He shared his birthday wish with Hindustan Times, “To have at least 1000-1500 free beds in hospitals, and ten times more scholarships for students by my next birthday.”.

@SonuSood Sir Mujhe Aapke Next Film Koi Role Denge Kya — Deepanshu Singh (@Deepans93427997) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu, who is known for films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Singh Is Kinng, Dabangg, Happy New Year, and Simmba, will be seen next in the Telugu film Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He also has Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the pipeline.

IMAGE: PTI