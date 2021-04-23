Sonu Sood Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares Picture

Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday (April 17) said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under quarantine, nearly ten days after receiving the vaccine. On April 23, Sood took to his Twitter handle to share his COVID-19 diagnosis and wrote that he has tested negative.

Sood's fans were relieved on hearing the news and seeing his post. One user wrote, "Congratulations Sir! We're sure this will further speed up the help you're offering to people." [sic]

The actor was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination program. Sood had also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on April 10.

The 47-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year, said he will continue his work for those in need.

"This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don't worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I'm always there for you all," Sood tweeted.

#SonuSood turns real-life hero again, He got a critically Covid-19 patient Bharathi airlifted in an air-ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad to get a special treatment done.@Sonusood @HospitalsApollo pic.twitter.com/FbbM6N7vDU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 23, 2021

The actor had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7.

India added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities. The country recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

