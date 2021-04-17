Sonu Sood Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'This Gives Me Ample Time To Solve Your Problems'

Actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Arundhati actor, in his note, wrote, "COVID-Positive, Mood & Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of the precautions, I have already quarantined my self & taking the utmost care."

Sonu also penned a special message for his fans who expressed concern over the news and requested them to not worry as the quarantine period will give him "ample time" to solve their problems. He remarked, "Remember, I'm always there for you all." Scores of his fans and followers wished him a speedy recovery and went on to call him a "real hero". "Wishing you a speedy recovery. You are a superhero saving thousands of lives daily. Get well soon," read a user's tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

Sonu Sood tests COVID positive

Sonu Sood had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Amritsar. He shared a picture of himself on April 7 while taking a jab and encouraged people to get themselves vaccinated. Sharing a picture of himself while receiving the vaccine, Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter, “Got my vaccine today and now it’s time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive Sanjeevani which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinate.”

Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

He made headlines after he was spotted at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on Wednesday morning as he bicycled his way to the shooting location of his upcoming film, Acharya. Videos of the same surfaced all over the internet. Sood, decked up in a sleeveless blue jersey with black pair of shorts, vigorously cycled sporting a mask. Inspired fans lauded him and wrote that he has been setting an example in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

A real-life hero to thousands of distressed migrants

Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of helping people ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He took up the responsibility to help migrant workers with transportation facilities during the pandemic. He had also organised bus services for thousands of workers. In 2020, the actor, who has been hailed as a "hero" on social media for his efforts, was honoured with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab. In 2021, he received an honour at the Forbes India Leadership Awards. From providing jobs to educational facilities, he has been doing it all.