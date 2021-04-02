Sonu Sood thanks PM Modi for honouring Rajinikanth with Dadasaheb Phalke award

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his immense contribution to the Indian cinema. Bollywood celebrities are sending in their best wishes to the legendary actor for his body of work while thanking the government for considering the actor for the award. Actor Sonu Sood recently took to Twitter and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering him apt for the honour.

Sonu Sood praises Rajinikanth's work

Sonu while praising Rajinikanth, also recalled his privilege of sharing screen space with the 'Thalaiva' (the title given to Rajinikanth for his highest-grossing film, philanthropy work and more) in one of the films Chanramukhi. The Dabangg actor confessed that the 70-year-old actor is the most 'humble star he has ever worked in the industry.' At last, he concluded the post and wrote that the senior actor 'truly deserves this honour.' Sonu Sood replied to Narendra Modi's post where he extended his heartiest congratulations to Rajinikanth while boasting his work and iconic characters played on screen. "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," (sic) PM Modi had tweeted.

Rajinikanth who was overwhelmed with the announcement took to Twitter and thanked PM Modi and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for considering him worthwhile for the award. He shared a statement while thanking all the people who contributed to making him achieve success and reach where he is today. "My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected & dearest @narendramodi Ji, @PrakashJavdekar Ji, and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty," (sic) he wrote.

Wishes poured in for Rajinikanth from netizens, fans, and even celebrities of the film industry like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, DMK's Stalin, and Kamal Haasan. The announcement of the 51st year of the honour was made by Prakash Javadekar on April 1.

Rajinikanth, who has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in the past, had decided to not go ahead with his political plans late last year. He is currently working on the movie Annaatthe. Rajinikanth issues statement on Dadasaheb Phalke award; mentions PM, Stalin, bus driver

