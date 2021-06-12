Sonu Sood 'thrilled' To Launch Free IAS Coaching Scholarships Initiative, Netizens React

Sonu Sood’s charitable initiatives have not been restricted to just COVID-19 patients or those affected by the pandemic. The actor has launched numerous platforms to help people,right from providing employment through e-rickshaws and other means to providing medical treatment. In the latest, he announced a scholarship for free coaching for Indian Administrative Services aspirants.

Sonu Sood announces scholarship for IAS aspirants

Sonu announced ‘Sambhavam’, to provide free coaching scholarships for students who wish to give exams like the UPSC and join the IAS. The 47-year-old wrote, ‘Karni hai IAS ki tayyari. Hum lenge aapki zimmedari’ (if you wish to prepare for IAS, we will take your responsibility.’

Sonu wrote that he was ‘thrilled’ to announce the platform. He also revealed that the last date to register to apply for the scholarships was June 30.

Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️

Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻



Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'.

A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative.



Details on https://t.co/YO6UJqRIR5 pic.twitter.com/NvFgpL1Llj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021

Netizens hailed his initiative and many students too reacted. They conveyed their gratitude to him for the initiative and some of them shared that they would join it. They used words like 'salute' and 'hats off.'

Thank You So Much Sir ❤️❤️

आप हमारे देश के SUPERHERO हो।

मै IAS की तैयारी करना चाहता हूं।लेकिन मेरे घर की FINANCIAL CONDITION सही नहीं हैं।जिससे में कोचिंग संस्थान में पढ़ता हूं।और IAS के लिए सेल्फ स्टडी कर रहा हूं।आपके इस प्रोग्राम में भी JOIN करना चाहता हूं।LOVE YOU SIR 💖💖😚 — Abhishek Jain (@Abhishe43699884) June 11, 2021

@SonuSood भाईसाहब एक ही दिल है कितनी बार जीतोगे...

Blessed is the mother who gave birth to a son like u...🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Salute to you 🙏🙏🙏 — Tarachand meena (@TarachandSihra) June 11, 2021

@SonuSood Sir, This is extremely very good initiative taken by you... I heard that you were helping people who are preparing for exams like NEET, IIT. But this time for nations Civil Service Exam. Hats of to you Sir 🙌💯 — Soniya Singh ☀ (@Soniya000007) June 11, 2021

His latest announcement came days after his collaboration with a university to provide free education to students, who had lost their parents to COVID-19.

He had called it a 'revolutionary step' and written, "I invite rest of the universities, schools and colleges to come forward in support of students who lost their parents in this pandemic. Together we can set an example and save many families."

Sonu had been in the news for providing COVID-19-related help like arrangements of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen supply. He has also laid the platform for the setting up of 18 oxygen plants across the country. Right from providing help to people gathering at his Mumbai residence to even helping celebrities like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Mahhi Vij, the Dabangg star has been receiving praises galore.

