Sonu Sood To Feature Alongside Nidhhi Agerwal In Farah Khan-choreographed Music Video

Arundhati star Sonu Sood took to his social media to announce his upcoming project with choreographer and director Farah Khan. The duo will reunite after working in Farah Khan's action-musical movie titled Happy New Year eight years ago in 2014. Debuting a new pair on screen, the project will feature Sonu Sood alongside Nidhhi Agerwal.

Sonu Sood shares glimpses of an upcoming project

Taking to his Twitter, the 47-year-old actor shared a picture from the sets of the upcoming song choreographed by Farah Khan under Desi Music Factory record label. In the picture, Farah Khan sported the director's hat while Sonu Sood was spotted in a stylish green shirt. Sood simply tweeted, 'Creating some magic together'.

On the other hand, Farah shared multiple images from their recent shoot together. Shot in Punjab, Farah and Sood were seen riding a tractor together during the filming schedule of the upcoming song. Complimenting the scenic environment of the shooting location, Farah wrote, 'All things Punjabi.. Chandigarh, tractors & @sonu_sood ❤️ shooting with u my friend is always such fun.. @desimusicfactory'. Farah also shared a picture of her matching bag and microphone writing, 'the bag should match the mood na'.

Netizens were quick to send their wishes and support to the duo for the forthcoming project together. Many filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis, as they were anticipating the new pairing of Sonu Sood with Nidhhi Agerwal. Singer Neha Kakkar also dropped a comment under Farah Khan's post.

Pic Credit: Farah Khan IG

Sonu Sood on the work front

Recently, Sonu Sood made several headlines after uploading a hilarious video on his Instagram from his recent shoot in Punjab. In the video, Sonu carried a farmer on the bicycle while chatting away with him about his buffaloes. He captioned the post writing, 'Time to feed our buffaloes 🐃 Sonu sood the milkman 😜 #supportsmallbusiness #support #supportlocal #support'. The actor will be seen in three upcoming Telugu, Hindi and Tamil movies namely Thamilarasan, Prithviraj and Thamilarasan, respectively. The movies are slated to be released later this year.

IMAGE- SONU SOOD & NIDHHI AGERWAL'S IG

