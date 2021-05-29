Sonu Sood To Make His Milkman 'more Busy' After Latter Claims He Gets Calls At Odd Hours

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, on late Friday night, took to the story session of his verified social media handle and joked that he will get his milkman Guddu 'more busy' in the coming days. Interestingly, the actor shared a snap of an article, which read that Sonu's milkman had said that he gets calls at 4 am while adding that he does not have the capacity to handle it. Highlighting his piece of mind, the actor wrote, "Will make him more busy by this week. Calls will double guddu bhai", in the caption, along with a laughing emoticon.

Sonu Sood pokes fun at his "busy" milkman:

A peek into Sonu Sood's Instagram

Interestingly, the above story of the Dabangg actor was shared on his Instagram page hours after he had registered a video entry to his feed. In the video, Sood's milkman Guddu can be seen complaining that he gets calls at odd hours, from those who wish to reach out to the actor’s foundation for help. Meanwhile, the Bollywood actor replied to him that even he is ready for help throughout the day. To which, Guddu asserted, "Sir aapka alag dimag hai. Hamare paas itni capacity nahi hai na. Hum itna jhel nahi paate (Sir, you are smart. I don’t have the capacity to handle so much pressure, like you)".

The video ended with Guddu telling Sonu about the different kinds of calls he gets and he is unable to handle the pressure of it all. While sharing the IGTV video, the Entertainment actor wrote in Hindi, "My milkman Guddu has given up". The actor's caption then read, "He can't handle the pressure now Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day".

The 47-year-old actor has been actively helping people across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. And, he keeps his fans posted with updates via his social media handle. A few weeks back, Sood had shared a screengrab of his tweet, in which he self-proclaimed that his foundation received over 40k requests. "If I try to reach out to every one of it will take me 14 years to do it", read an excerpt of his tweet.

