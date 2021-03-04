Sonu Sood To Open India's Biggest Blood Bank! Check Out Actor's New Initiative

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has been extremely active in charitable work since the coronavirus pandemic has recently ventured into another social cause. He shared a video clip on Instagram indicating that he is all set to launch India's biggest blood bank very soon. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Hollywood Action Director Nick Powell Comes On Board For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

About Sonu Sood's blood bank

Sonu Sood shared a video clip that indicates that he is preparing to launch India's biggest blood bank. The video on Sonu's Instagram account states that "Everyday 12000 people in India die due to the sheer lack of donated blood. Your 20 minutes can save someone's life. You don't have to be a doctor to save lives. Donate blood. Sonu for you. India's Biggest blood bank. Coming soon." He captioned this video clip stating, "Let’s save lives. Your own blood bank, coming soon."

During the pandemic, the actor has been involved in many initiatives which included sending migrant workers back to their home towns, providing face shields to police officers, funding home rehabilitation, launching platforms for job creation, providing e-rickshaws for employment in his home town Moga, Punjab. With the help of the "Sood Charity Foundation," the polyglot actor has started yet another initiative, under which, he will be donating several electronic rickshaws in various parts of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa and more. A few days ago, Sonu Sood even supported a Twitter user from Nepal who intended to undergo Ankylosing Spondylitis, however, he couldn't afford the surgery. Sonu replied to him stating "अतिथि देव भव: हिंदुस्तान से अपने देश नेपाल बिना लाठी के दौड़ते हुए जाओगे। जय हिंद"

ALSO READ| Urvashi Rautela Pays Tribute To Iconic Madhubala With 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' Song

A look into Sonu Sood's movies and other projects

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt. The film is set for a Diwali 2021 release. He also has the Telugu film Acharya with Chiranjeevi and a Tamil film called Thamezharasan, in the pipeline. Sonu Sood has also released a book titled I Am No Messiah in which he writes about his experience of helping people, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. In an interview with Shethepeople, he revealed that his mother would always tell him to write about the experiences that he felt were special, which is what inspired him to write the book.

ALSO READ| Saddened By Attack On Character': Meghan Denies Allegations Of 'bullying' Palace Staff

ALSO READ| 'Not Easy For Outsiders': Kangana Ranaut Shares 'Tejas' Director's Struggle For 1st Break

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.