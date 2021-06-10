Sonu Sood To Set Up 18 Oxygen Plants Across India, Plans To 'eradicate Problem From Roots'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been making the headlines because of his philanthropic work, has promised to set up as many as 18 oxygen plants across various states of India. The 47-year-old actor is starting this noble deed from Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore in Karnataka. Apart from Karnataka, he will soon set up the other oxygen plants across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many others.

Sonu Sood to set up oxygen plant across India

The actor shared a video on Twitter and informed that these 18 oxygen plants will cater to almost 5,500 beds. Speaking about the initiative, according to ANI, Sonu said, "In the last few months we have seen that the biggest problem that we all have faced is oxygen and the unavailability of it. My team and I thought about what we should do to eradicate this oxygen problem from its roots. So, we decided that we should set up entire oxygen plants in as many places as possible." Lets PLANT.🌱

OXYGEN❤ plants across India.🇮🇳#MissionHospitalOxygen@CryptoRelief_ @roundtableindia @HothurGivesBack@SoodFoundation🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AyPN4fVByu — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 9, 2021 The actor added, "These oxygen plants would be installed mostly in hospitals where the poor people are given free treatment. With these oxygen plants being installed our aim is to ensure that not a single person in the country should die of the unavailability of a basic necessity like oxygen. Let's all come together and give a hand to the needy in these striving times."

In the video, the actor spoke about the third wave of the COVID-19 and how it is affecting people adversely. Sonu Sood mentioned that these oxygen plants will mostly be installed in hospitals for the poor from where they can use these resources freely. As per ANI, the actor also spoke about the impending third wave of COVID-19, Sonu said, "This will solve the problem of oxygen forever. We now have 750 odd oxygen concentrators which we are giving out, and they're all for domestic usage. But the oxygen plants will keep giving oxygen for years to come. There wouldn't be a shortage of oxygen in these areas ever again. Why wait for a 3rd or a 4th wave or even a pandemic. These villages will get a complete flow of oxygen forever."

The actor revealed that these oxygen plants will be in function within just two months. Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.