Sonu Sood Turns Into 'Bandwala', Receives Love And Appreciation From Fans

Sonu Sood does not shy away from trying new things and has always shown off his skills on his Instagram handle. The actor has yet again taken to the social media platform to flaunt a new set of skills. The Simmba actor turns into a "Bandwala" in his latest Instagram post.

Sonu posted a video playing the dhol with two band members. The musicians named, Vasu and Suresh, were introduced by the actor who invited his fans to join him in listening to their performance. Sood and the two band players performed on a peppy tune together as the actor danced to the beats.

Sonu Sood turns Bandwala in this Instagram post

Fans of the star flooded the comment section with praise for their favourite actor. They complimented Sonu Sood's video and left hearts and fire emojis for him. One fan wrote, "Hats Off you sir", while another called him "great". They even filled the comment section clapping emojis and said, "Waah Waah" for his action. The video managed to earn more than 72,000 views quickly.

Sonu Sood has posted many such videos on his Instagram account, promoting labourers. He has posted videos of making dosas, preparing lemon soda, sharpened knives and more. The actor is very well-known for such acts of charity and kindness.

The actor had recently been vaccinated for COVID-19. Soon after his vaccination, he announced a nationwide vaccination drive for free. On World Health Day April 7, 2021, he announced the campaign Sanjeevani- A Shot Of Life. The initiative is backed by the Federal Bank.

Sonu Sood's movies coming up in 2021

The actor is currently shooting for the Telugu movie Acharya. The movie also stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Agarwal, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and many other renowned actors. The movie is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2021.

He will also be a part of Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. Based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, the movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead with Manushi Chhillar who will be making her Bollywood debut. Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar are among others who will feature in the movie. Sonu Sood will play Chand Bardai in the movie.

(Promo Image Source: Sonu Sood Instagram)

