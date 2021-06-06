Sonu Sood Urges 'privileged' People To Support 'needy Families', Says 'they Need Us'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has been running errands amid the ongoing pandemic to help people in need took to Twitter and informed about the cases of casualties he has witnessed. The actor penned a post describing the number of critical cases he has witnessed and urged ‘privileged’ to come forward and ‘support the needy families.’

Sonu Sood requests people to help families in need

Sonu shared information about a case in Nagpur where a family was tested COVID-19 positive. On Day 7, he shared that out of all, the brother died while the mother, father were critical. Further, he explained that on Day 9, the father passed away without knowing the fact that his son died two days back. At last, the actor wrote that currently the mother is critical and the only survivor was the 19-year-old-girl in their family.

City: Nagpur

Day:1

Mother, Father, Brother & Sister all tested positive.

Day:7

Brother dies, Mom n Dad who are critical are not informed.

Day:9

Father dies without knowing the son passed away 2 days ago.

Day:10

Mother is very critical.

Only survivor is this 19 yr old girl💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2021

There are many stories like these that I have experienced very closely in last few days. We get to know only about few. It's high time that the previleged ones come forward and support such needy families. They need us. Please find them because they might not be able to find u🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 5, 2021

Citing such cases that he comes across on a daily basis, the Simmba actor in another tweet requested people to come forward and use their privileges to help people who might need it more than them. “There are many stories like these that I have experienced very closely in the last few days. We get to know only about a few. It's high time that the privileged ones come forward and support such needy families. They need us. Please find them because they might not be able to find u,” he tweeted.

Giving an update about the mother who was critical, the actor wrote that he works up to heartbreaking news about the demise of the lady as well. Sharing his concerns for the girl, the actor appealed to people to ‘support such families.’ “I woke up with the news that her mom also passed away just now. Now, this little girl is all alone. Please come forward and support such families. They need you. If you can't, let me know, I will. Life is so unfair,” he concluded.

I woke up with the news that her mom also passed away just now.

Now this little girl is all alone.

Please come forward and support such families. They need you.

If you can't, let me know,I will.

Life is so unfair. 💔 https://t.co/gzSTEcx8WP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2021

Sonu has become a talking point for his philanthropic initiatives during COVID-19. He has been arranging hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen supply equipment for the needy, apart from providing other help to others. He even ordered oxygen plants from abroad, with the first batch being set up at two places in Andhra Pradesh this month.



