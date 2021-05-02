Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Urges Authorities To Make Cremation Services Free Of Cost: 'Let’s Come Together'

After appealing to the government to make education free for students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19, Sonu Sood requests free cremation services.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Sonu Sood appeals authorities to make cremation services free, says 'We all need to think'

Image credit: @Sonu_sood/ Instagram


Just days after appealing to the government to make education free for students who have lost their parents due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood again took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on making cremation grounds free of cost. The actor requested the government and concerned organisations to come together and help people who cannot afford to cremate their loved ones. "Let’s come together and make this happen," wrote Sonu as the caption of the post. 

Sonu Sood's request to make cremation service free of cost

Sonu shared a video and narrated the stories of how people, from several walks of life, are struggling in every step of their journey to fight the COVID-19 crisis, and out of all one is cremating their loves ones peacefully and respectfully. He shared the story of a patient who contracted the deadly virus and later passed away, and how his family struggled to cremate the body because they did not have the money. Speaking about the same, he said, "Till around 2 am last night, we were trying to get a bed for a Covid patient. We were able to find a bed. But again, he struggled for a ventilator. Around 5 am to 6:30 am, we could provide a ventilator for him, but he passed away. Later, we struggled to cremate him. They (family of the deceased) could not find place in a cremation ground. Also, they didn’t have money for it. Later, we could cremate the patient who passed away."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Adding, Sonu suggested the authorities come up with a way where they can cut down the price for cremation or 'introduce a law to make it free for people'. "I have a humble request to make to the concerned authorities and government to introduce a law that cremation grounds should not be charged. We are losing around 3 to 4 thousand people every day. It takes around 15-12 thousand to cremate one person. So, it is 6-7 crore expenditure in total," he said in the clip.

READ | Karanvir Bohra praises Sonu Sood for 'selfless work' that he has been 'relentlessly' doing

Earlier, this week, the actor who is winning the hearts of all with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic, took to Instagram and recorded a video while appealing to the government to think about the future of those children who have lost their parents in this pandemic. Sonu suggested that the education of these children must be made free of cost. Sonu said that there have been several cases as young as 10 to 12-year-olds who have lost their parents and their future now is a concern for our society.

READ | 'Dance Deewane 3' contestants to pay tribute to Sonu Sood and COVID-19 warriors
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

(Image credit: sonu_sood/ Instagram)

READ | Sonu Sood fumes at China for 'blocking' his oxygen concentrators supply to India
READ | 'China will do its utmost to support India': Chinese Envoy to India responds to Sonu Sood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT