Sonu Sood Urges Authorities To Make Cremation Services Free Of Cost: 'Let’s Come Together'

Just days after appealing to the government to make education free for students who have lost their parents due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood again took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on making cremation grounds free of cost. The actor requested the government and concerned organisations to come together and help people who cannot afford to cremate their loved ones. "Let’s come together and make this happen," wrote Sonu as the caption of the post.

Sonu shared a video and narrated the stories of how people, from several walks of life, are struggling in every step of their journey to fight the COVID-19 crisis, and out of all one is cremating their loves ones peacefully and respectfully. He shared the story of a patient who contracted the deadly virus and later passed away, and how his family struggled to cremate the body because they did not have the money. Speaking about the same, he said, "Till around 2 am last night, we were trying to get a bed for a Covid patient. We were able to find a bed. But again, he struggled for a ventilator. Around 5 am to 6:30 am, we could provide a ventilator for him, but he passed away. Later, we struggled to cremate him. They (family of the deceased) could not find place in a cremation ground. Also, they didn’t have money for it. Later, we could cremate the patient who passed away."

Adding, Sonu suggested the authorities come up with a way where they can cut down the price for cremation or 'introduce a law to make it free for people'. "I have a humble request to make to the concerned authorities and government to introduce a law that cremation grounds should not be charged. We are losing around 3 to 4 thousand people every day. It takes around 15-12 thousand to cremate one person. So, it is 6-7 crore expenditure in total," he said in the clip.

Earlier, this week, the actor who is winning the hearts of all with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic, took to Instagram and recorded a video while appealing to the government to think about the future of those children who have lost their parents in this pandemic. Sonu suggested that the education of these children must be made free of cost. Sonu said that there have been several cases as young as 10 to 12-year-olds who have lost their parents and their future now is a concern for our society.

(Image credit: sonu_sood/ Instagram)