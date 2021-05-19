Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Urges Doctors To Prescribe Substitutes To COVID Meds That Are Unavailable

Amid the ongoing pandemic, where people are running errands to battle with the virus, actor Sonu Sood fielded a thought-provoking question to health workers.

The actor who got the title of 'messiah' through his humanitarian work, took to Twitter and popped a question to doctors who prescribe certain medicines, injections that are either hard to find or are currently unavailable.

Sonu Sood questions doctors about recommending unavailable medicines

Further, the actor spoke about the atrocities faced by the people during their search to find a particular medicine for their loved ones. According to Sonu ‘When the hospitals cannot get that medicine then how will a common man get? The Simmba actor even suggested hospitals and doctors come up with a substitute for such medicines so that the time that is gone to search for a particular one, can be utilized to save a life instead. “One simple question: When everyone knows a particular injection is not available anywhere, why does every doctor recommends that injection only? When the hospitals cannot get that medicine then how will a common man get it? Why can't v use a substitute of that medicine &save a life?” the actor tweeted.

On reading the concerns shared by Sonu Sood, Analyst and trade expert Sumit Agarwal poured in his thoughts on the same and claimed that ‘Some medicines do NOT have an alternative.’ Giving an example of a particular trade, Sumit wrote, “If you’re referring to Liposomal amphotericin B, it has no known alternative as of now. They can only prescribe what medical science has created for them. It is the system’s responsibility to ensure medicines are available not doctors.” 

Meanwhile, previously,  Sonu Sood issued a clarification after the District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, stated that "Sonu's foundation" didn't contact them to arrange a bed for a person in need, but "seemingly took credit" for it. On Monday evening, in his response, Sonu has written that he "never claimed," to have "contacted the DM" in the first place. To support his claim, the actor also shared the screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation proving that he has arranged for the bed because the patient's family approached him for help. The actor further added that the DM can "double-check" with the patient's family while adding that he has sent the details to them. 

