Sonu Sood Urges Fans To Help Needy Instead Of Forwarding Lord Shiva's Pics; Netizens Angry

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle and wished the netizens a Happy Shivratri. But along with the wish, he urged netizens to help others in the name of Maha Shivratri rather than just forwarding images of Lord Shiva. This advice did not go down well with the fans of the actor and they expressed their anger in the tweets regarding the same.

Sonu Sood urges netizens to help others

Sonu Sood is very active on social media and for the past year, he has been actively involved in humanitarian causes. In his recent tweet, he urged people to not share pictures of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri but instead help others and celebrate the occasion of Maha Shivratri. His tweet read, “à¤¶à¤¿à¤µ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤«à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‹ à¤«à¥‰à¤°à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤ à¤“à¤® à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¥¤“ (which roughly translates to instead of sharing Lord Shiva’s photographs, celebrate Maha Shivratri by helping someone in need) check out the tweet below.

Netizens react to Sonu Sood's Twitter Maha Shivratri wishes

As soon as Sonu Sood’s tweet went up on his social media handle, a number of netizens flocked to it to express their thoughts about it. Many people revealed in the tweets that while they are big fans of the actor, they do not agree with his recent tweet. A number of netizens also stated in the comments that he must not tell people how to celebrate a certain festival and demean their way of celebration. Check out some of the reaction by netizens to Sonu Sood's recent tweet about how people should celebrate Maha Shivratri.

à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¸à¥€ à¤¹à¥€ à¤…à¤ªà¥€à¤² à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¤¿à¤²à¥€à¤œà¤¼ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥‡ à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥€à¤œà¤¿à¤ : à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤«à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤•à¤¿à¤Ÿ à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¥ˆà¤¸à¤¾ à¤¬à¤°à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦ à¤•à¤°à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚, à¤‰à¤¸à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤—à¤°à¥€à¤¬ à¤•à¥‹ à¤°à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤–à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤•à¤®à¤¾à¤‡à¤à¥¤ — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 11, 2021

Several other people on Twitter felt that the actor was showing hypocrisy as he does not preach the same things when it is a non-Hindu festival. A few other people shared screenshots of Sonu Sood’s previous tweets where he has extended wishes for other festivals. Several other netizens felt that the recent tweet of the actor is hurtful to their sentiments and that he should be more considerate as he is a public figure. Check out some of the tweets by netizens on Sonu Sood's recent tweet about how people should celebrate Maha Shivratri.

à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤‚ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤†à¤ªà¤¸à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¹à¤®à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤‚à¥¤ à¤”à¤° à¤†à¤ª à¤à¤• à¤ªà¤¬à¥à¤²à¤¿à¤• à¤«à¤¿à¤—à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¥‹à¤š à¤¸à¤®à¤ à¤•à¤° à¤Ÿà¥à¤µà¥€à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¥¤ — Birbal Kumar (@imbirbal) March 11, 2021

Sonu Sood's latest tweet on Maha Shivratri

Later the same day, Sonu Sood sent out more Maha Shivratri wishes. Check them out below.

à¤ˆà¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤šà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤®à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤šà¤°à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¸à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ ,

à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤†à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¤‚à¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤“ !!

à¤¹à¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤µà¥¤ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 11, 2021

Sonu Sood's donations

In the last one year, Sonu Sood has actively been involved in charity and helping out the needy. He helped numerous migrant labourers reach home during last year’s lockdown and even provided smartphones to children for their online classes. Moreover, he has been giving away free e-rickshaws to the unemployed people who asked for his help.

Image credits: Sonu Sood Instagram