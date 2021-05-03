Sonu Sood Urges People To Help One Another As Country Fights Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Sonu Sood has been extending help to people in need amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As the country struggles against the deadly virus, Sonu is making efforts such as arranging hospital beds, helping people in need for plasma donation, oxygen and more. Recently, the actor took to Twitter and urged fans to reflect amid these tough times by asking them, “Ab Nahi Toh kab?”

Sonu Sood urges fans to reflect amid tough times

Sonu tweeted, “à¤…à¤¬ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤•à¤¬ ? à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤œ à¤¹à¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤°à¥‚à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ (When if not now? Everybody needs everyone in the country today.) Fans have appreciated the actor and also asked for help by listing their requirements in the comments section. Take a look at Sonu Sood's Twitter post below.

à¤…à¤¬ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤•à¤¬ ?

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 3, 2021

Sonu Sood spreads messages to ensure the welfare of people

Earlier, Sonu took to his Instagram account and shared his thoughts on making cremation grounds free of cost. He requested the government and concerned authorities to come together and help people who cannot afford to cremate their loved ones. He addressed the nation by sharing a clip of himself narrating stories of people from several walks of life who are struggling to fight against COVID-19. He shared a story of a patient who contracted the disease and passed away. His family struggled to cremate the body because they did not have the money to do so. In his caption, he wrote, “Let’s come together and make this happen” along with a heartbreaking emoji.

Apart from this, Sonu Sood also introduced a new message with a new goal to ensure the welfare of the students of India. He addressed the Government and the concerned authorities to consider funding the education of children who have lost their parents. In his caption, he wrote, “Need to come together for every individual who’s lost a loved one in this pandemic.”

Saving lives is more satisfying than any Rs 100 crore film for Sonu Sood

The actor has also revealed that saving lives is far more satisfying than being a part of any Rs 100 crore film for him. Taking to Twitter, he said, “In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed.”

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 27, 2021

