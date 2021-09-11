Sonu Sood Visits Vijayawada To Inaugurate Hospital, Receives Grand Welcome At Airport

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood received a grand and warm welcome in Vijaywada recently after he landed in the city to inaugurate Ankura Hospital’s first centre. It is reportedly the 11th centre of Ankura Super Specialty Hospital in the Telugu states which are dedicated to the healthcare of women and children.

The actor was humbled and overwhelmed to receive love from people and took to Twitter to share a video documenting his entire trip. Sonu Sood has gained massive popularity and has become a household name with his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic. Starting from running errands to help people with basic needs to arranging for health necessities, the actor has done everything for the needy ones.

The video which was shared on Twitter by him began with Sood stepping out of the airport and people flocking the gates to welcome him. There were some who were standing with garlands while the rest were spotted with mobile phones just to click a selfie with the Happy New Year actor. Even after he left the airport, people followed his car were seen hooting for him on the roads.

The visuals also showed him standing on the roof of the car as people around him on the road waving at him. In the video, a family with the banner 'Help me Sonu Sir,' stopped his car and asked him for help. The girl in the family even started crying and looking at that the actor promised to help them in whatever way he could and then moved ahead.

Sonu Sood receives an overwhelming response from Vijaywada people

People even burned firecrackers and held his posters as soon as he crossed different places in the city to honour his selfless work amid the pandemic. “Thank you Vijaywada for all. Humbled,” Sonu wrote alongside the video.

Thank you Vijaywada for all the love❣️ Humbled.🙏 pic.twitter.com/mOmy6rNT3G — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 10, 2021



According to various media reports, the hospital is equipped with 110 beds and is spread across 70,000 square feet. Later in the day, the Simmba actor even visited the Kanaka Durga Temple while offering prayers, atop Indrakeeladri and sought the blessings of the deity for the well-being of the country during the pandemic.

(IMAGE: PTI)