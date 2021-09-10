Sonu Sood Welcomes Ganpati At Home, Distributes Sweets Among Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi

As India celebrated the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonu Sood celebrated the occasion with his family. He also marked the festival by distributing sweets among his fans. Other actors including Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, and Amitabh Bachchan also extended their wishes to fans on social media.

Sonu Sood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonu Sood welcomed Bappa into his home and celebrated with his family and fans as well. In pictures that surfaced, the actor and philanthropist can be seen in a white shirt, which he paired with an ochre yellow or mustard coat. He accompanied his outfit with a simple pair of blue jeans.

Credit: Varinder Chawla

The pictures also see his wife, Sonali Sood by his side. She donned festive attire on the occasion and wore an elegant yellow salwar suit. The duo worshipped a saffron Ganpati idol at home, which was decorated elegantly and to perfection. After the rituals were completed, the much-loved actor headed out to distribute sweets among his fans and extend his warm wishes to them. Several individuals gathered around the actor. the crown included men, women, and children too, as he distributed sweets to all on special day.

Credit: Varinder Chawla

Sonu Sood was recently in the news after he came forward to lend a helping hand to children suffering from viral fever in Uttar Pradesh. He took to Twitter to urge those affected to reach out to him with #UmeedBySonuSood. UP saw about 105 patients with dengue fever and viral fever admitted to the hospital on Sunday. The disease has already claimed several lives.

हमने देखा की यूपी में बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चों के मामले बहुत हैं। अगर आप किसी ऐसे पीड़ित परिवार को जानते हैं तो उनकी रिक्वेस्ट #UmeedBySonuSood टैग का उपयोग कर के हमें भेंजें। हम उन तक इस मुश्किल घड़ी में संभव मदद पहुंचने की पूरीकोशिश करेंगे।@SoodFoundation🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2021

Known for helping those impacted by COVID and floods in Maharashtra, the actor often receives odd messages on social media from his fans. Most recently, a fan used the #UmeedBySonuSood and asked the actor to release a film, so he could get rid of his boredom. The Happy New Year actor was quick to give the Twitter user a witty and appropriate reply. Translated in English, his reply read, “Help someone and pass you time, friend. Watch a film some other time.”

#UmeedBySonuSood@SonuSin68930646

Hello sir koi ek movie bhi release krdo baur ho rha hu baithe baithe — Sonu Singh (@SonuSin68930646) September 9, 2021

किसी की मदद कर के टाइम पास कर ले दोस्त,

फिल्में फिर कभी देख लेना। https://t.co/rwyPLeyhAt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2021

Credit: Varinder Chawla