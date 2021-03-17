Sonu Sood wishes 'more years of togetherness' to Smriti Irani on wedding anniversary

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood took to his Instagram stories and penned some sweet wishes for Union Minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin on their 20th wedding anniversary which was on March 16. The actor shared an adorable picture of the couple while sending out his best wishes and love.

Sonu Sood wishes Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin on anniversary

While sharing a selfie of the two, the Dabangg actor wrote, "Happy anniversary my friend. wishing you many more years of love and togetherness Smriti Irani." Apart from Sonu Sood, Ekta Kapoor who shares a close bond with the actress-turned-politician had posted a throwback picture of the couple from their early days while wishing them on their anniversary. "Happy anniversary love birds," Ekta wrote.

The Kyonki Saands Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Smriti Irani's journey from being a star on television to joining politics has not been easy. Smriti on the joyous occasion, took a stroll down the memory lane while wishing her pillar of strength on the wedding anniversary on March 16. Smriti Irani described her bond of 20 years with Zubin Irani, who is a businessman by profession, as one of 'friendship, adventures galore'.

She called herself as being ‘admittedly not the easiest person to be with’, ‘not a regular housewife or a homebody’ and always striving to chase her dreams, but he supported her. She stated that she could not say thank you enough for ensuring that ‘sanity prevailed in the chaos’. Smriti Irani also shared a video capturing the best moments, right from the initial days of their relationship, their wedding, children, and even his younger avatar. The couple had tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed their first child, a son Zohr in the same year. They were blessed with their second child, daughter Zoish in 2003.

