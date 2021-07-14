Sonu Sood's 7-year-old Fan Breaks TV Set & The Reason Will Leave You Baffled; Actor Reacts

Sonu Sood might be known as a ‘real-life hero’ now, but one can’t deny that villainous roles have been pivotal in his journey towards success. Amid the actor’s philanthropic ventures making headlines, some seem to have forgotten or have been unaware of his antagonistic roles. Recently, a child broke a TV set when he witnessed the Dabangg star was being beaten up as a villain by the hero in one of the films.

Sonu Sood reacts to fan who broke TV set

As per a report by a local news channel, a 7-year-old boy named Virat from Nyalkal village from Sangareddy, Telangana was not pleased when Sonu Sood was being hit by Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the movie Dhookudu. He vented his anger out at the TV and broke it into pieces. When asked, the kid replied that the actor was one who had helped many people during the lockdown and that he could bear to see such a sight.

Sonu was amused with the incident and advised against breaking TVs. The actor quipped that now he will be asked by the child's father to buy a new TV set for them.

Arrreee, Don't break your TVs,

His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now 😆😆 https://t.co/HB8yM8h1KZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2021

Interestingly, since his real-life hero image has been viral, Sonu had announced that he would not do negative roles anymore.

This is not the first time, Sonu’s helpful endeavours during the lockdown have seen different kinds of reactions. One fan walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to just meet the 47-year-old. In another instance, his life-size poster was also showered with milk by his fans in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the intensity of his love from Telugu-speaking states, Sonu recently set up an oxygen plant in Nellore recently.

Not just helping migrants return home during the first wave of COVID-19 and helping with oxygen, medicines, and hospital beds in the second wave, the actor has aided many others during the pandemic. This includes providing financial help to citizens for home rehabilitation, medical help for athletes, COVID-19 related equipment to police as well as employment to some people.

Numerous persons would land at his residence in Mumbai to seek help, and some of them were fortunate enough to receive assistance.

