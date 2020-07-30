Sonu Sood's Birthday: 5 Times The On-screen Villain Won Hearts With His Act Of Kindness

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been all over the internet for the past few months and winning hearts with good deeds, will be celebrating his 47th birthday on July 30. Although he has portrayed negative characters on the screen, it seems like he turned out to be a real-life hero for many. Ever since the nationwide lockdown was put into effect, Sood has been at the forefront to help the needy. Here are five times when he won hearts with acts of kindness.

1. Arranging buses for migrants

From arranging buses and food to providing plane tickets at his expense, Sonu turned into a 'messiah of migrants'. In the initial phases of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sonu arranged buses for migrant workers who would otherwise have to walk back home. Soon, he also launched a toll-free number where migrants could call and ask for help.

2. Sonu Sood gave up his Juhu Hotel for healthcare workers

Earlier in April, Sonu Sood offered his Juhu Hotel for healthcare workers to stay. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "In the tough times that we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them" (sic). The post is not available currently on his media feed.

3. Starting Pravasirojgar Yojana

To contribute to the needy who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dabangg actor came up with the idea of the Pravasi Rojgar app for the unemployed. Sharing more details of the same, in an Instagram post, he stated that three lakh job opportunities will be generated. Numerous renowned companies will also join hands with Sonu for the same.

4. Bought a tractor for an Andhra Pradesh-based farmer

The Simmba actor gifted a tractor to a farmer from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district after a video of the farmer's young girls ploughing the fields with a yoke went viral on social media. Seeing their plight, Sood extended a hand of help. The farmer, Nageswara Rao, told news agency ANI, "he is no less than a God to us".

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

5. When Sonu became a part of an anti-drug campaign

Interestingly, not only at this hour of need, the Happy New Year actor has grabbed every possible opportunity to contribute to the betterment of society. Back in 2018, he worked for the cause of a drug-free Punjab. During the campaign, he met drug addicts to make them aware of the hazardous effects of its consumption.

Met Punjab CM @capt_amarinder today and appreciated @PunjabGovtIndia efforts towards eradicating drugs from Punjab. He exhorted me to urge celebrities to join the government’s campaign and spread awareness against drug abuse. #DrugFreePunjab pic.twitter.com/HVMUNPm6zJ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2018

