Sonu Sood's Birthday: Did You Know He's An Engineer? Lesser-known Facts About 'real Hero'

Sonu Sood has been one of the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and among the few actors to make more headlines for philanthropic endeavours rather than on-screen ventures. As the actor turns 48 on Friday, here's looking at some of the lesser-known facts about the Dabangg star.

Lesser-known facts about Birthday Boy Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was born and brought up in Moga, Punjab.

He was born to Shakti Sagar Sood, a garment entrepreneur and Saroj Sood was a teacher. His elder sister Monika is a scientist.

He studied at the Sacred Heart School in Moga and is an engineer. He completed his Electronic Engineer degree from the Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering (YCCE), Nagpur.

Sonu Sood married Sonali Sood, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, on September 25, 1996, when he was just 23. They have two sons, Eshaan and Ayaan.

The couple was in a relationship from their college days in Nagpur when he was studying engineering and she was studying MBA. Sonu and Sonali used to live with three struggling boys in 1 BHK even after they got married, She was not happy about him becoming an actor initially, but eventually supported his decision.

His first salary was Rs 500, with which he bought denim.

Sonu used to work in a private firm in South Mumbai during his struggling days, where his salary was Rs 4500. He even had a monthly local train pass at that time, while sharing a one-room apartment with other boys.

Sonu took part in the 'Grasim Mr India' contest and finished in the top 5.

Sonu made his debut in films with Tamil films like Kallazhagar in 1999.

Sonu struggled a lot before bagging his debut, and his first role was because of his physique. The makers asked him to take his shirt off, and impressed, they decided to cast him in the movie. He starred in a few more Tamil and Telugu films, before his Bollywood debut with the film Shaheed-E-Azam in the role of Bhagat Singh in 2002.

"Shaheed-E-Azam" was released in 2002 which gave us #BhagatSingh of this era.



Yes, it was the first movie of Sir #SonuSood in Hindi. 😄💕🙏🏻



🇮🇳 Inquilab Zindabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZoXRhjxEsC — Vivek Choubey (@VivekChoubeyyy) September 28, 2020

Sonu doesn't drink or smoke and is a pure vegetarian.

He has a fondness for cars, and owns cars like Porsche, Mercedez, and Audi.

Sonu's idol is Sylvester Stallone and is a fitness freak. He also practices kickboxing. Among his other hobbies are playing the guitar.

He is an ardent Lord Ganesha devotee and welcomes the idol home every year during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sonu runs a family-owned hotel in Juhu that he had offered for quarantine in Mumbai recently during COVID-19. He resides in Andheri.

