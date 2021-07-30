Sonu Sood's Birthday: Times When Actor Helped Needy During COVID-19 Pandemic; Read More

Sonu Sood won millions of hearts by helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor and his team served lacs of Indians who suffered during the global crisis with the help of social media. Sood came forward to help those in need right from the beginning of the first lockdown in India. Since then, he has continued to help people in various ways. On Sonu Sood's birthday, here are the times when the actor helped several Indians via social media.

Sonu Sood and his team help Indians via social media

Despite the decrease in the cases of COVID-19, Sonu Sood did not step back from helping people. The actor became active on social media and responded to every possible tweet that asked him for help. From helping people with hospital beds to children with their education, there were several instances when Sonu Sood and his team helped people solely through social media.

Sonu Sood helps the needy with their medical emergencies

Actor Sonu Sood helped lacs of Indians during the COVID-19 crisis. The actor has been continuously coming to help people who struggled in finding medical aid. Earlier this month, the actor helped a COVID-19 survivor by shifting him from Delhi to Hyderabad via air ambulance. He shared a video and wrote, "Yesterday we shifted Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an Air Ambulance. He will undergo a Lung Transplant surgery at @YashodaHospital. He’s been a true hero who’s been fighting COVID since April. We need your prayers to get him back hale and hearty. @SoodFoundation". Here are some more instances when Sonu Sood came to rescue for people in medical emergencies.

Yesterday we shifted Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an Air Ambulance. He will undergo a Lung Transplant surgery at @YashodaHospital. He’s been a true hero who’s been fighting COVID since April. We need your prayers to get him back hale and hearty. 🙏 @SoodFoundation🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VcXdsk4Gg3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 15, 2021

Sonu Sood helped children with their studies

Sonu Sood recently came across how a nine-year-old Punjab boy started selling Bhel Puri to serve his family after his father's death. The original tweet read, "After death of his father, Ranjot Singh (Jodha) is selling bhelpuri near a liquor vend in Ludhiana. Jodha and his sisters had to quit studies as they couldn’t afford a smartphone". Sonu Sood responded to the tweet with, "Tell Ranjot and his sisters that they don't need to sell bhelpuri anymore. Have got their admission done in a school & job for their mother. They will have a new life from tomorrow. There is nothing more precious than this @Karan_Gilhotra bhai.". Here are several other instances when Sonu Sood helped children with their education via Twitter.

Tell Ranjot and his sisters that they don't need to sell bhelpuri anymore.

Have got their admission done in a school & job for their mother. They will have a new life from tomorrow. There is nothing more precious than this @Karan_Gilhotra bhai.@anirudhdcm@SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/6sF4lSrqN7 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 29, 2021

She won't miss anymore classes, will get her phone today.



पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/d6n5YviWbB — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2021

Tell the little angels, it's done✅

Focus on your studies now.@SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/FsB6GZzXg9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2021

Anytime🙏

Make sure no kid in this country should miss thier education.



पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/evd9rKUjKj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2021

IMAGE: PTI

