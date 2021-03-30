Sonu Sood's Extreme "plank Day" Video Makes Fans Say 'unbelievable'

Dabangg actor Sonu Sood recently uploaded a video on Instagram doing an extreme plank workout. In the video, the actor was seen doing a plank while two people stood on his back. The combined weight of both the individuals standing on the actor's back was 154 kg as seen in the video. Sonu Sood wrote "Plank Day" in his captions as he shared the photo. He also added the song Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf in the background.

Sonu Sood's plank day

Fans react to Sonu Sood's latest post

Fans love Sonu Sood's fitness videos and photos. They quickly filled the comments section of the actor's recent post. Most of the fans wrote that the actor's strength was unbelievable. One fan wrote that the actor was an inspiration to millions of people. Another fan called the actor a fitness idol.

The actor often shared photos showing off his toned body and washboard abs. In a photo posted by Sonu on Instagram, the actor was seen walking on the treadmill while he posed for the camera and flaunted his toned body. The actor wrote "show off" with a laughing emoji in his captions.

Sonu Sood gets a tribute from an airline company

Sonu Sood recently received a tribute from an airline company. The company printed Sonu's photo on their plane and wrote ' A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood'. The tribute was given to the actor to thank him for all the philanthropic work he did during the pandemic. Sonu helped many workers to go back to their native place during the lockdown. The actor wrote in his captions "When prayers of your parents are with you then nothing is impossible".

Sonu Sood's movies

Sonu Sood is known for his roles as the main antagonist in various hit South Indian and Bollywood films. Sood gained wide popularity for his role as the main antagonist in the movie Dabangg alongside Salman Khan as the lead. His role in the movie went on to get him an Apsara Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role and the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role. The actor is also known for his roles in movies like Yuva, Athadu, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Ashok, Jodhaa Akbar, Arundhati, Dookudu, Shootout at Wadala, Happy New Year, Kung Fu Yoga and Simmba.

