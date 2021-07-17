Sonu Sood’s Fan Cycles 1200 Km To Meet Him In Mumbai, Dedicates A Song

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has created a strong fan base with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic recently received a beautiful gesture from a die-heart fan. One of his fans cycled 1200 km to meet him in Mumbai and expressed his love for the actor. A video of Sood meeting his fan went viral on social media where he expressed his fondness for the actor while showering his love.

Sonu Sood's fan cycles 1200 km to meet him

In the video, the fan offers a flower garland to the Simmba actor and showers flowers at his feet as a token of respect. In response, Sood makes the man wear the garland. He also asks him about his whereabouts. This is not the first time that a fan has expressed his love and adulation towards the actor. There are fans who have walked miles to meet the actor in Mumbai, while the others also goit his name inked on their body as a token of love and respect. The fan informed the actor that he is a singer and sang a song for him.



Previously, a little fan saw Sonu Sood getting beaten up by the hero while he was watching a film, he was furious. The little fan broke the television set in a fit of rage as he could not see the actor being beaten by others. The story went viral on social media and it also grabbed Sonu Sood’s attention. Sonu had a very funny response to this incident. Sharing a news clip on Twitter, he wrote, “Arrreee, Don't break your TVs, his dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of the country’s battle against COVID-19. Last year, he helped migrant workers reach their hometowns during the first lockdown. Apart from organising transportation like trains, buses for the migrant workers, to provide them with employment, the actor helped thousands of people during emergencies. When the second wave of the coronavirus hit this April, Sood arranged hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and other medical services for patients across the country.

