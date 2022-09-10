Sonu Sood's Fan Gifts Him A Painting Made With Blood; Actor Says 'Donate Blood Instead'

Sonu Sood is among the popular Bollywood actors known for their stellar performances in movies. As the actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, he recently witnessed a fan moment and was left in shock when he was gifted a blood-made painting. Take a look at how Sonu Sood reacted to his fan gifting him his painting made with blood.

Sonu Sood urges fan to donate blood instead of making his painting

Sonu Sood recently took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to a video clip shared by one of his ardent fans. In the video, Sonu Sood can be seen introducing his fan and revealing how he gifted his painting to him. Adding to it, he also revealed how the painting was made with blood and urged his fan to donate his blood instead of wasting blood for a painting. On the other hand, Sood’s fan expressed his love for the actor. In the tweet, the actor stated, “donate blood my brother Not in vain by making my painting with blood thank you very much.” (translated version) Take a look at the full video ahead.

On the other hand, Sonu Sood opened up about the failure of his recently released film Samrat Prithviraj. “I wish the film could have done well because there was a lot of hard work put in. As an actor, it is important that you give your 100 per cent and it is up to the audience to decide what is right and what is wrong with it. You have to accept your failures and learn from them and next time you can be better, you can deliver better. I, as an actor, do that. This time we failed but next time we will do well,” Sood told PTI in an interview.

Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood