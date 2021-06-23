Sonu Sood's Fan Makes His Portrait With Blood, Actor Says 'please Don't Do It'

Actor Sonu Sood who has created a strong fan base with his humanitarian work during the ongoing pandemic has been receiving a plethora of unusual requests and tributes from fans. Right from drawing his sand portraits to making his graffiti painting, the actor is basking in a lot of love. Recently, Sonu Sood took to Instagram and expressed his displeasure over a video where an artist used his blood to make the actor’s portrait.

The actor advocated the need to ‘donate blood’ and ‘save lives’ rather than wasting it by making his portraits. The video showed how an artist gave a small quantity of his blood and then used it to make the Dabangg actor’s portrait in order to express his love and gratitude towards him. Sonu shared his displeasure over the same and wrote, “ Please don’t do this, instead donate blood to save a life. You are an amazing artist…but avoid using blood to paint my portraits.”

Apart from this, the actor previously received a hilarious request from a Twitter user who demanded an iPhone for his girlfriend and the former gave a witty reply. A Twitter user tagged Sonu Sood and Sood Foundation and wrote, “Bhai meri Girlfriend iPhone maang rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta h?” (Brother, my girlfriend is asking for an IPhone, can you do something about it?) Sonu Sood replied to the tweet with a hilarious reply, “Uska toh pata nahi, agar phone diya toh par Tera Kuch Nahi Rahega.” (I don’t know about that but if I give her a phone, you will not gain anything from that.) The user replied again saying, “Bhai, sabka ghar baswa rahe ho, mera ujaadne par kyu tule ho?” (Brother, you are helping everyone build their family, why are you destroying mine?).

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2002 movie Shaheed-E-Alam. He went on to play pivotal roles in movies like Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Singh is Kinng, Dabanng, Happy New Year, Simmba, and many more. In the coming times, Sonu will be seen in the movie Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar. He will also play a pivotal role in the Tamil movie Thamezharasan. Apart from these, the actor will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Telegu film Acharya.

